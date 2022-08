business Franklin Templeton mutual fund to launch first scheme since shutting debt funds in 2020 Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will be launching a balanced advantage fund – its first mutual fund scheme after a gap of two-and-a-half years. The fund house went through a difficult period after it shut its six debt schemes in April 2020 due to a lack of liquidity in debt markets. Watch the full video to get all the details of this new scheme.