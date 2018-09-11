Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund revises exit load of equity hybrid fund

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, investments above the 10 percent limit will now levy an exit load of a percent if investments are redeemed within one year from the date of allotment.

Earlier, the scheme levied a percent exit load if units were redeemed or switched-out within one year from the date of allotment, the addendum stated.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.