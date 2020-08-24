Franklin Templeton India: 4 of 6 frozen debt schemes turn cash positive

In good news for investors of Franklin Templeton, two more frozen debt schemes have turned cash positive. As of now, four of six frozen schemes are cash positive.

A ₹1,050 crore repayment on debt issued by Vedanta Ltd along with interest has turned two more debt schemes -- Franklin Credit Risk Fund and Franklin Low Duration Fund -- cash positive, LiveMint reported, citing a note from Franklin Templeton.

Franklin Dynamic Accrual and Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund were already cash positive. The fund house wound up six of its debt schemes on April 23 due to liquidity issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined size of these six schemes was Rs 25,856 crore as on April 22.

These cash flows, however, is yet to translate into payments for the investors in these schemes. "Distribution of proceeds will only be possible after successful e-voting," Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton Asset Managers India Pvt Ltd, said in a 5 August letter, as per the report.

On June 3, the Gujarat High Court issued a stay order on the upcoming voting process that Franklin Templeton Asset Management had initiated for choosing either its own trustees or Deloitte for the winding-up process of the six debt schemes. However, as per a Karnataka High Court order, the e-voting and unitholders meet will remain suspended until further directions.

The Supreme Court had in June asked all petitions related to the case to be transferred from various high courts to the Karnataka HC.

The schemes had borrowed money to meet redemptions in April. Interest and principal repayments on the debt paper held by the schemes have allowed some to completely repay their borrowings and turn cash positive.

However, steep borrowing levels remain in the final two schemes, Franklin Short Term Income Plan and Franklin Income Opportunities Fund, with net borrowing at 23.17 percent and 37.22 percent, respectively.

The schemes will have to pay off the borrowing and interest due before distributing any money to investors.

A day after receiving the Vedanta payment, Franklin Templeton put investment curbs on three of its asset allocation fund-of-funds (FoF) schemes, which had invested in two debt allocation plans of the six schemes it wound down in April.

From August 18, investors can put a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per day in Franklin India Multi Asset Solution (FIMAS); Rs 2 lakh in Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoF (FIDAAF); Rs 25,000 in 30s Plan and 50’s Plus Plan of Franklin India Life Stage FoF; and Rs 50,000 in the 20’s Plan and 40s Plan of Franklin India Life stage FoF.