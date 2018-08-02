Franklin MF to launch equity saving fund on Aug 3; offer to end Aug 17

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will launch an open-ended equity scheme, Franklin India Equity Savings Fund (FIESF), on August 3.

Subscription to the scheme will remain open until Aug 17, the fund house said in a statement.

The scheme will invest in equity and equity-related securities, equity derivatives and arbitrage opportunities.

It will also deploy a part of its corpus in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

* Plans: Direct and Regular* Options: Growth and Dividend* Minimum Investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter* Exit Load: Upto 10 percent of the units can be redeemed without any exitload in each year from the date of allotment--1 percent if more than 10 percent of the units are redeemed on orbefore 1 year from the date of allotment and nil thereafter--Nil - if redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment* Benchmark: NIFTY Equity Savings Index* Fund Managers:--Equity - Lakshmikanth Reddy--Fixed Income - Sachin Padwal-Desai and Umesh Sharma--Foreign Securities - Srikesh Nair