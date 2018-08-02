App
Mutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin MF to launch equity saving fund on Aug 3; offer to end Aug 17

The scheme will invest in equity and equity related securities, equity derivatives and arbitrage opportunities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will launch an open-ended equity scheme, Franklin India Equity Savings Fund (FIESF), on August 3.

Subscription to the scheme will remain open until Aug 17, the fund house said in a statement.

The scheme will invest in equity and equity-related securities, equity derivatives and arbitrage opportunities.

It will also deploy a part of its corpus in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

* Plans: Direct and Regular
* Options: Growth and Dividend
* Minimum Investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: Upto 10 percent of the units can be redeemed without any exit
load in each year from the date of allotment
--1 percent if more than 10 percent of the units are redeemed on or
before 1 year from the date of allotment and nil thereafter
--Nil - if redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment
* Benchmark:   NIFTY Equity Savings Index
* Fund Managers:
--Equity  - Lakshmikanth Reddy
--Fixed Income - Sachin Padwal-Desai and Umesh Sharma--Foreign Securities - Srikesh Nair
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund #MF News

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

