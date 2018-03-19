.
Franklin India Bluechip Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Large Cap scheme from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 6,273.68 crore as on September 30, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Jun '17 NAV%
|Sep '17 NAV%
|Yes Bank
|6,910,089
|4.02
|4.80
|Aditya Birla Capital
|3,381,946
|-
|0.99
|NTPC
|2,222,303
|1.86
|2.52
|Petronet LNG
|1,653,822
|-
|0.61
|Indian Oil Coprn
|1,642,126
|0.63
|1.69
|Larsen & Toubro
|869,540
|4.14
|4.33
|GAIL India
|823,318
|-
|0.55
|ICICI Lombard General Ins Co.
|759,324
|-
|0.82
|BPCL
|533,555
|1.79
|1.70
|Infosys
|522,726
|4.02
|4.54
|ONGC
|521,351
|0.74
|0.93
|Cadila Healthcare
|375,919
|2.41
|2.40
|Tech Mahindra
|250,470
|1.34
|1.76
|Dabur India
|214,252
|2.22
|2.38
|Coal India
|202,214
|1.51
|1.73
|State Bank of India
|200,053
|3.70
|3.45
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|198,544
|1.17
|1.13
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|193,252
|1.69
|1.47
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|175,059
|3.00
|3.09
|Marico
|160,815
|1.76
|1.79
|Tata Motors
|154,770
|2.12
|2.03
|Bharti Airtel
|153,352
|3.91
|4.03
|Hindalco Industries
|131,800
|0.87
|1.13
|Lupin
|131,563
|1.98
|2.07
|Axis Bank
|110,928
|2.18
|2.20
|Sun Pharma Ind
|88,291
|1.75
|1.63
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|83,941
|2.52
|2.46
|Bank Of Baroda
|70,124
|0.28
|0.25
|United Breweries
|48,747
|1.37
|1.48
|HCL Technologies
|36,154
|2.09
|2.16
|UltraTech Cement
|35,484
|1.71
|1.85
|Bajaj Auto
|23,991
|2.15
|2.47
|Hero Motocorp
|13,562
|1.95
|2.04
|Cummins India
|-16,510
|1.59
|1.56
|IndusInd Bank
|-29,648
|2.98
|3.24
|ACC
|-39,996
|1.83
|1.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-42,200
|2.96
|2.98
|HDFC Bank
|-48,622
|9.66
|10.21
|Asian Paints
|-61,797
|1.48
|1.36
|Hindustan Unilever
|-120,680
|1.14
|0.99
|Power Grid Coprn of India
|-216,265
|0.98
|0.89
|Reliance Industries
|-361,468
|0.81
|-
|ICICI Bank
|-529,941
|5.04
|4.49
|Punjab National Bank
|-1,077,849
|0.24
|-
|Grasim Industries
|-1,405,011
|2.83
|-
|Wipro
|-1,428,281
|0.60
|-
|Equity
|93.02
|95.99
|Cash & Call
|6.96
|4.02