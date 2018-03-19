App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 19, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin India Bluechip Fund

.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Large Cap scheme from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 6,273.68 crore as on September 30, 2017.

 
Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV%
Yes Bank 6,910,089 4.02 4.80
Aditya Birla Capital 3,381,946 - 0.99
NTPC 2,222,303 1.86 2.52
Petronet LNG 1,653,822 - 0.61
Indian Oil Coprn 1,642,126 0.63 1.69
Larsen & Toubro 869,540 4.14 4.33
GAIL India 823,318 - 0.55
ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 759,324 - 0.82
BPCL 533,555 1.79 1.70
Infosys 522,726 4.02 4.54
ONGC 521,351 0.74 0.93
Cadila Healthcare 375,919 2.41 2.40
Tech Mahindra 250,470 1.34 1.76
Dabur India 214,252 2.22 2.38
Coal India 202,214 1.51 1.73
State Bank of India 200,053 3.70 3.45
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail 198,544 1.17 1.13
Tata Motors (DVR) 193,252 1.69 1.47
Mahindra and Mahindra 175,059 3.00 3.09
Marico 160,815 1.76 1.79
Tata Motors 154,770 2.12 2.03
Bharti Airtel 153,352 3.91 4.03
Hindalco Industries 131,800 0.87 1.13
Lupin 131,563 1.98 2.07
Axis Bank 110,928 2.18 2.20
Sun Pharma Ind 88,291 1.75 1.63
Dr Reddys Laboratories 83,941 2.52 2.46
Bank Of Baroda 70,124 0.28 0.25
United Breweries 48,747 1.37 1.48
HCL Technologies 36,154 2.09 2.16
UltraTech Cement 35,484 1.71 1.85
Bajaj Auto 23,991 2.15 2.47
Hero Motocorp 13,562 1.95 2.04
Cummins India -16,510 1.59 1.56
IndusInd Bank -29,648 2.98 3.24
ACC -39,996 1.83 1.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank -42,200 2.96 2.98
HDFC Bank -48,622 9.66 10.21
Asian Paints -61,797 1.48 1.36
Hindustan Unilever -120,680 1.14 0.99
Power Grid Coprn of India -216,265 0.98 0.89
Reliance Industries -361,468 0.81 -
ICICI Bank -529,941 5.04 4.49
Punjab National Bank -1,077,849 0.24 -
Grasim Industries -1,405,011 2.83 -
Wipro -1,428,281 0.60 -
Equity 93.02 95.99
Cash & Call 6.96 4.02

tags #Franklin India Bluechip Fund #Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund #MF Reports

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC