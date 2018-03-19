Franklin India Bluechip Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Large Cap scheme from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 6,273.68 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV% Yes Bank 6,910,089 4.02 4.80 Aditya Birla Capital 3,381,946 - 0.99 NTPC 2,222,303 1.86 2.52 Petronet LNG 1,653,822 - 0.61 Indian Oil Coprn 1,642,126 0.63 1.69 Larsen & Toubro 869,540 4.14 4.33 GAIL India 823,318 - 0.55 ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 759,324 - 0.82 BPCL 533,555 1.79 1.70 Infosys 522,726 4.02 4.54 ONGC 521,351 0.74 0.93 Cadila Healthcare 375,919 2.41 2.40 Tech Mahindra 250,470 1.34 1.76 Dabur India 214,252 2.22 2.38 Coal India 202,214 1.51 1.73 State Bank of India 200,053 3.70 3.45 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail 198,544 1.17 1.13 Tata Motors (DVR) 193,252 1.69 1.47 Mahindra and Mahindra 175,059 3.00 3.09 Marico 160,815 1.76 1.79 Tata Motors 154,770 2.12 2.03 Bharti Airtel 153,352 3.91 4.03 Hindalco Industries 131,800 0.87 1.13 Lupin 131,563 1.98 2.07 Axis Bank 110,928 2.18 2.20 Sun Pharma Ind 88,291 1.75 1.63 Dr Reddys Laboratories 83,941 2.52 2.46 Bank Of Baroda 70,124 0.28 0.25 United Breweries 48,747 1.37 1.48 HCL Technologies 36,154 2.09 2.16 UltraTech Cement 35,484 1.71 1.85 Bajaj Auto 23,991 2.15 2.47 Hero Motocorp 13,562 1.95 2.04 Cummins India -16,510 1.59 1.56 IndusInd Bank -29,648 2.98 3.24 ACC -39,996 1.83 1.79 Kotak Mahindra Bank -42,200 2.96 2.98 HDFC Bank -48,622 9.66 10.21 Asian Paints -61,797 1.48 1.36 Hindustan Unilever -120,680 1.14 0.99 Power Grid Coprn of India -216,265 0.98 0.89 Reliance Industries -361,468 0.81 - ICICI Bank -529,941 5.04 4.49 Punjab National Bank -1,077,849 0.24 - Grasim Industries -1,405,011 2.83 - Wipro -1,428,281 0.60 - Equity 93.02 95.99 Cash & Call 6.96 4.02