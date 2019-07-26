App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Few fund houses hold bulk of YES Bank's riskier bonds: Report

Reliance MF leads the pack with Rs 2,216 crore of exposure, followed by Franklin Templeton MF (Rs 550 crore) and UTI MF (Rs 370 crore).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's financial sector continues to boil over as industry data showed that as of June 2019, 10 mutual fund companies held as much as Rs 3,294 crore worth of YES Bank's riskier additional tier I (AT-I) bonds.

report in Business Standard said that a few fund houses had the deepest exposures to such bonds. Reliance MF leads the pack with Rs 2,216 crore of exposure, followed by Franklin Templeton MF  (Rs 550 crore) and UTI MF  (Rs 370 crore).

Other big exposures are with Kotak MF (Rs 116 crore), Baroda MF (Rs 66 crore), DHFL Pramerica MF (Rs 46 crore) and Sundaram MF (Rs 12 crore), the report added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

ICRA double downgraded these bonds, which account for Rs 10,800 crore of the bank's debt, to BBB- grade and termed them 'riskier' after a rating revision and maintained a negative outlook on the Bank. Other bonds worth Rs 22,112 crore received single point downgrades.

Also Read: TPG Capital, Advent International in talks to infuse $350mn each in Yes Bank 

AT-I bonds are triggered on financial instability of a bank below the pre-determined levels and converted into stakes so as to reduce investor losses. ICRA noted that these were riskier as the coupon payments were non-cumulative, the Bank held full control over non-payment in event of default, and the payment is subject to clearance of Basel III norms.

Fund managers told the paper that market-to-market impact would be an immediate concern after the rating downgrade.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #debt #Market #Mutual Funds #Yes Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.