Exclusive | L&T MF CIO Soumendra Nath Lahiri resigns

Lahiri managed 17 schemes (AUM Rs 30,844 crore) at L&T Mutual Fund.
The chief investment officer of L&T Mutual Fund Soumendra Nath Lahiri has put down his papers, three industry sources told Moneycontrol.
A company official confirmed the development on the condition of anonymity and added, “Soumendra Nath Lahiri has decided to explore other opportunities outside L&T MF.”
“Venugopal Mangat, head-equities, and Sriram Ramnathan, head-fixed income, who has been with L&T for over 7 years will continue to manage the funds in line with defined philosophy of the schemes,” the company source added.
If the market grapevine is to be believed, Lahiri will be joining a private equity firm.
A post-graduate of IIM Bangalore, Lahiri has 28 years of experience in the fund management industry.
Lahiri also holds a degree in B.E (Mechanical) Engineering.
Prior to joining L&T Financial Services, he was Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. His previous assignments include Chief Investment Officer at Emkay Global Services and Fortuna Capital and Co-Head - Equities with DSP Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Private Ltd.