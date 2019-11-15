Exclusive | L&T MF CIO Soumendra Nath Lahiri resigns

The chief investment officer of L&T Mutual Fund Soumendra Nath Lahiri has put down his papers, three industry sources told Moneycontrol.

A company official confirmed the development on the condition of anonymity and added, “Soumendra Nath Lahiri has decided to explore other opportunities outside L&T MF.”

“Venugopal Mangat, head-equities, and Sriram Ramnathan, head-fixed income, who has been with L&T for over 7 years will continue to manage the funds in line with defined philosophy of the schemes,” the company source added.

Lahiri managed 17 schemes (AUM Rs 30,844 crore) at L&T Mutual Fund.

If the market grapevine is to be believed, Lahiri will be joining a private equity firm.

A post-graduate of IIM Bangalore, Lahiri has 28 years of experience in the fund management industry.

Lahiri also holds a degree in B.E (Mechanical) Engineering.

Prior to joining L&T Financial Services, he was Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. His previous assignments include Chief Investment Officer at Emkay Global Services and Fortuna Capital and Co-Head - Equities with DSP Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Private Ltd.