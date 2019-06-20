App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

ETF Securities Australia launches first Indian ETF in tie-up with Reliance Nippon Life AMC

NDIA tracks India's Nifty 50 Index, which holds the country's fifty-biggest companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ETF Securities June 20 launched the first Indian ETF in Australia, and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) has entered into an arrangement with the former to provide advisory services to investors.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the code NDIA, the ETF will provide Australian investors a unique opportunity to tap into the world's fastest-growing major economy, RNAM said in a statement.



Close

It accounts for 13 sectors representing about 66.80 per cent of the free float market capitalisation of the stocks listed on the NSE, it added.

"This product offers investors the chance to gain exposure to a USD 2.6-trillion economy that still has tremendous potential to grow as India reaps the benefits of structural reforms," ETF Securities Australia Head Kris Walesby said.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Business #ETF #ETF Securities Australia #MF News #Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd

