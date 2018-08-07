Essel Mutual Fund to wind up flexible income fund as AUM norms not met

As per SEBI norms, all open-ended and debt-oriented schemes must maintain a minimum of Rs 20 crore worth of assets under management at all times
Moneycontrol News
Essel Mutual Fund has wound up Essel Flexible Income Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.
The scheme was wound up as it was unable to meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms for minimum assets under management, the addendum stated.
