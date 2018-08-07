App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:36 PM IST

Essel Mutual Fund to wind up flexible income fund as AUM norms not met

As per SEBI norms, all open-ended and debt-oriented schemes must maintain a minimum of Rs 20 crore worth of assets under management at all times

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News







Essel Mutual Fund has wound up Essel Flexible Income Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The scheme was wound up as it was unable to meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms for minimum assets under management, the addendum stated.

As per SEBI norms, all open-ended and debt-oriented schemes must maintain a minimum of Rs 20 crore worth of assets under management at all times.





First Published on Aug 7, 2018 12:36 pm

