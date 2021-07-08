MARKET NEWS

Equity MFs see Rs 5,988 crore of net inflows in June: AMFI

Net inflow for the MF industry stood at Rs 15,320 crore in June, vs outflow of Rs 38,602 crore in May.

July 08, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

Equity mutual funs (MFs) saw Rs 5,988 crore of inflows in June, compared with inflow of Rs 10,082.9 crore in May, according to data from the AMFI.

Net inflow for the MF industry stood at Rs 15,320 crore in June, vs outflow of Rs 38,602 crore in May.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
