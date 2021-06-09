MARKET NEWS

Equity funds see net inflows of Rs 10,082 crore in May: AMFI

Equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 10,082 crore in May 2021, compared with Rs 3,437 crore in April, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Representative image

Assets under management (AUM) as on May 31 rose to Rs 33.05 lakh crore compared to Rs 32.37 lakh crore as on April 30.

Bond funds saw net outflows of Rs 44,512 crore in May, compared to net inflows of Rs 100,903 crore during the previous month.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #Mutual Funds
first published: Jun 9, 2021 12:05 pm

