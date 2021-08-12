Edelweiss plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore in next series of pre-IPO: Report

Edelweiss Wealth Management is backed by PAG Group, one of the largest private investment firms in Asia. The amount of Rs 2,366 crore, pumped into EWM by PAG Group, includes primary and secondary investment.

Edelweiss Wealth Management has launched the next series of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund to raise Rs 1,500 crore after successfully raising over Rs 3,700 crore in its first three series, Mint reported citing a person aware of the matter.

“Of the billions that are invested in India by private equity and venture capital firms, only around 5 percent is domestic capital. Most of the new-age technology companies are all foreign-owned with very little Indian capital. Why shouldn’t Indian investors have access to these companies? There is a strong demand and hence these pre-IPO funds are doing well with HNIs and family offices," said the person cited above.

The fund plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through the crossover fund series, the person added. With Rs 150-300 crore in each company, it is looking to make investments in 10-15 firms that are IPO bound in nearly four years or are planning to launch an IPO soon, the report added.

Edelweiss Wealth Fund reported Net Sales at Rs 106.00 crore in June 2021 up 55.68 percent from Rs. 68.09 crore in June 2020 and a quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.61 crore in June 2021 up 155.43 percent from Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020.

It is backed by PAG Group, one of the largest private investment firms in Asia. The amount of Rs 2,366 crore, pumped into EWM by PAG Group, includes primary and secondary investment. "Pursuant to these transactions, PAG Group and EFSL (Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd) will be the shareholders in EWM, of which PAG will hold a controlling stake," it further added.