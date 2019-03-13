App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP BlackRock MF picks pharma, metals; sells oil & gas

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has increased its weightage in pharmaceuticals, metals & mining and consumer non-durables space. However, it decreased its investments in cement & construction, oil & gas and chemicals.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has increased its weightage in pharmaceuticals, metals & mining and consumer non-durables space. However, it decreased its investments in cement & construction, oil & gas and chemicals.

Crompton Greaves, GMR Infrastructure and Max India were the top buys by the fund, while Jaiprakash Associates, Ashok Leyland and GVK Power & Infras. were the top sells.

A study of the scheme for the month of April 2012 shows that in the pharmaceuticals space, the fund bought Lupin, Dr Reddys Labs, Ranbaxy Labs and introduced Glenmark Pharma. However, it sold Cipla, Strides Arcolab and Aurobindo Pharma from the same space. It also exited from Pfizer and Wockhardt.

It purchased Tata Steel, Coal India and GMDC in the metals & mining segment. However, it sold Sterlite Industries (India), Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power in the same space. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).

In the consumer non-durables space, the fund bought Hindustan Unilever, Bata India and Godrej Industries. It also introduced Marico in the same space.

The fund sold Jaiprakash Associates, Ambuja Cements and India Cements from the cement & construction sector and got exited from UltraTech Cement. However, it bought Ashoka Buildcon, GMR Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics and introduced Ramky Infrastructure in the same sector.

In the oil & gas space, it sold Cairn India, Petronet LNG Ltd and Gujarat Gas Company. It also exited from Indraprastha Gas and GSPL. While it purchased Reliance Industries, HPCL and BPCL from the same space. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?).

In the chemicals pack, the fund sold Zuari Industries, Bayer Cropscience and Rallis India. However, it bought Solar Industries India, Coromandel International and introduced Asian Paints in the same pack.

Table of Stocks bought/ sold by DSP BalckRock Mutual Funds...contd on Page 2

 

 For more Mutual Fund Action in Market click here

 

_PAGEBREAK_

Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for March-April 2012.

 

Company Name Shares bought Stock Shares sold
Crompton Greaves 5,518,622 Jaiprakash Associates 13,855,825
GMR Infrastructure 4,350,974 Ashok Leyland 4,766,343
Max India 3,527,918 GVK Power & Infras. 3,940,922
Prestige Estates Projects 2,990,333 Idea Cellular 3,735,523
Apollo Tyres 2,846,555 ICICI Bank 3,592,429
Tata Steel 2,525,727 Tata Motors 3,070,502
Power Grid Corporation 1,973,301 Sterlite Industries (India) 2,615,488
HDFC Bank 1,803,060 Union Bank of India 1,420,346
Coal India 1,428,324 Alstom T&D India 1,364,757
Lupin 1,283,306 Cairn India 1,344,460
Tata Motors (DVR) 1,209,584 L&T Finance Holdings 1,199,211
Marico 1,191,751 Indraprastha Gas 1,162,745
Karur Vysya Bank 1,185,996 Hindalco Industries 1,117,323
Hindustan Unilever 1,149,734 Reliance Capital 1,084,015
Yes Bank 1,115,218 Suzlon Energy 1,046,750
HDFC 1,060,186 Ambuja Cements 919,529
NCC 948,584 India Cements 889,231
IndusInd Bank 897,594 Praj Industries 816,260
Glenmark Pharma 839,587 Power Finance Corpn. 726,825
State Bank of India 728,326 Aurobindo Pharma 704,843
Wipro 681,005 Trent 610,510
Tata Global Beverage 588,041 Reliance Industrial Infras. 574,737
Piramal Glass 574,387 Dish TV 570,895
Ranbaxy Laboratories 540,389 Allahabad Bank 520,763
Dr Reddys Laboratories 539,104 Petronet LNG Ltd 516,401
Orient Paper and Industries 479,936 Gujarat State Petronet 513,758
Arvind 478,661 Alstom Projects 472,706
Gujarat Pipavav Port 467,104 Timken India 470,780
BPCL 386,793 JSW Energy 432,920
Ashoka Buildcon 353,997 Rallis India 405,573
IDFC 351,095 Hexaware Technologies 325,126
Reliance Industries 347,041 M & M Financial Services 297,916
Tata Consultancy Services 291,585 Bayer Cropscience 286,926
NIIT 289,012 Sesa Goa 276,095
ING Vysya Bank 260,949 Bombay Dyeing 265,307
HCL Technologies 256,838 ITC 259,153
HPCL 251,012 NHPC 256,051
Kotak Mahindra Bank 240,578 Gujarat Gas Company 204,698
Ramky Infrastructure 231,853 Jindal Steel & Power 199,884
KPIT Cummins Infosystems 230,918 Axis Bank 163,937
Redington (India) 228,769 Infosys 137,717
Tata Power Company 193,164 Chambal Fertilisers 125,712
Cummins India 189,818 Dewan Housing Finance 125,395
Lovable Lingerie 188,325 KEC International 122,098
Gateway Distriparks 184,175 Strides Arcolab 121,490
Voltas 181,390 Maruti Suzuki India 121,116
Godrej Industries 160,071 ILandFS Transportation 119,323
Jyothy Laboratories 143,201 Sobha Developers 111,748
Indian Oil Corporation 136,348 Rane Madras 111,616
EID Parry (India) 133,899 GAIL India 108,138
Sadbhav Engineering 127,281 Sun TV Network 107,852
IRB Infrastructure Dev. 121,179 GRUH Finance 99,551
Tata Communications 111,945 Pfizer 88,618
Solar Industries India 99,588 UltraTech Cement 72,584
KSK Energy Ventures 97,848 Monsanto India 68,287
Financial Technologies 96,011 Grasim Industries 63,237
Radico Khaitan 92,686 Havells India 62,033
Tata Chemicals 92,570 Bajaj Auto 53,532
GMDC 88,654 Bharat Electronics 50,321
SKS Microfinance 68,232 SpiceJet 42,584
Bharti Airtel 59,446 PTC India 40,957
SRF 58,598 ACC 40,055
Larsen and Toubro 57,416 Kennametal India 37,261
City Union Bank 57,082 Century Textiles 36,677
Bharat Forge 54,445 Cipla 36,459
Godrej Properties 50,635 Bharat Bijlee 32,691
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer 49,698 Shree Cements 28,205
NIIT Technologies 48,602 Wockhardt 26,872
Info Edge India 47,889 Mcleod Russel (India) 25,892
Bata India 43,460 Mahindra and Mahindra 22,093
Coromandel International 38,409 APL Apollo Tubes 21,811
Siemens 35,385 Engineers India 14,645
Bajaj Finserv 29,704 Torrent Power 13,091
Zuari Industries 29,291 Hathway Cable 11,654
Bajaj Finance 25,862 PTC India Financial Services 10,997
CMC 24,673 Kajaria Ceramics 7,307
ABB 23,001 Multi Commodity Exchange 7,131
Monnet Ispat 22,353 CRISIL 6,138
Bajaj Electricals 19,653 Ador Welding 5,383
Asian Paints 18,084 Pidilite Industries 5,250
Eicher Motors 16,002 Career Point 3,152
Nestle India 9,879 CESC 3,151
Lakshmi Machine Works 9,545 Sabero Organics Gujarat 2,844
Tecpro Systems 8,128 AstraZeneca Pharma 2,614
Ipca Laboratories 6,341 Unichem Laboratories 2,448
Hero Motocorp 3,733 eClerx Services 1,655
Kalpataru Power Trans. 1,547 Oil India 1,218
Indoco Remedies 1,306 Nilkamal 1,088
Chola Investment & Finance 1,027 Deep Industries 673
Supreme Industries 961 Vivimed Labs 636
JMC Projects (India) 759 Adhunik Metaliks 486
Hindustan Zinc 641 Titagarh Wagons 418
Kewal Kiran Clothing 593 Bosch 321
Zydus Wellness 564 Shiv Vani Oil & Gas 238
Binani Industries 557 Gujarat State Fertilizers 164
Phillips Carbon Black 513 HT Media 145
Steel Strips Wheels 272 Selan Exploration 98
Castrol India 239 NMDC 51
WABCO India 226
Fresenius Kabi Oncology 223
ONGC 209
Gujarat Fluorochemicals 143
Raymond 66
Entertainment Network 13
IVRCL 9

 


Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on May 11, 2012 10:57 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #cement & construction #chemicals #Consumer non-durables #Crompton Greaves #DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund #GMR Infrastructure #GVK Power & Infras #Jaiprakash Associates #Max India #Metals & Mining #MF Analysis #Oil & Gas #Pharmaceuticals

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.