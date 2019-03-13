DSP BlackRock MF picks pharma, metals; sells oil & gas

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has increased its weightage in pharmaceuticals, metals & mining and consumer non-durables space. However, it decreased its investments in cement & construction, oil & gas and chemicals.
Crompton Greaves, GMR Infrastructure and Max India were the top buys by the fund, while Jaiprakash Associates, Ashok Leyland and GVK Power & Infras. were the top sells.
A study of the scheme for the month of April 2012 shows that in the pharmaceuticals space, the fund bought Lupin, Dr Reddys Labs, Ranbaxy Labs and introduced Glenmark Pharma. However, it sold Cipla, Strides Arcolab and Aurobindo Pharma from the same space. It also exited from Pfizer and Wockhardt.
It purchased Tata Steel, Coal India and GMDC in the metals & mining segment. However, it sold Sterlite Industries (India), Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power in the same space. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).
In the consumer non-durables space, the fund bought Hindustan Unilever, Bata India and Godrej Industries. It also introduced Marico in the same space.
The fund sold Jaiprakash Associates, Ambuja Cements and India Cements from the cement & construction sector and got exited from UltraTech Cement. However, it bought Ashoka Buildcon, GMR Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics and introduced Ramky Infrastructure in the same sector.
In the oil & gas space, it sold Cairn India, Petronet LNG Ltd and Gujarat Gas Company. It also exited from Indraprastha Gas and GSPL. While it purchased Reliance Industries, HPCL and BPCL from the same space. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?).
In the chemicals pack, the fund sold Zuari Industries, Bayer Cropscience and Rallis India. However, it bought Solar Industries India, Coromandel International and introduced Asian Paints in the same pack.
Table of Stocks bought/ sold by DSP BalckRock Mutual Funds...contd on Page 2
Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for March-April 2012.
Company Name
Shares bought
Stock
Shares sold Crompton Greaves
5,518,622
Jaiprakash Associates
13,855,825 GMR Infrastructure
4,350,974
Ashok Leyland
4,766,343 Max India
3,527,918
GVK Power & Infras.
3,940,922 Prestige Estates Projects
2,990,333
Idea Cellular
3,735,523 Apollo Tyres
2,846,555
ICICI Bank
3,592,429 Tata Steel
2,525,727
Tata Motors
3,070,502 Power Grid Corporation
1,973,301
Sterlite Industries (India)
2,615,488 HDFC Bank
1,803,060
Union Bank of India
1,420,346 Coal India
1,428,324
Alstom T&D India
1,364,757 Lupin
1,283,306
Cairn India
1,344,460 Tata Motors (DVR)
1,209,584
L&T Finance Holdings
1,199,211 Marico
1,191,751
Indraprastha Gas
1,162,745 Karur Vysya Bank
1,185,996
Hindalco Industries
1,117,323 Hindustan Unilever
1,149,734
Reliance Capital
1,084,015 Yes Bank
1,115,218
Suzlon Energy
1,046,750 HDFC
1,060,186
Ambuja Cements
919,529 NCC
948,584
India Cements
889,231 IndusInd Bank
897,594
Praj Industries
816,260 Glenmark Pharma
839,587
Power Finance Corpn.
726,825 State Bank of India
728,326
Aurobindo Pharma
704,843 Wipro
681,005
Trent
610,510 Tata Global Beverage
588,041
Reliance Industrial Infras.
574,737 Piramal Glass
574,387
Dish TV
570,895 Ranbaxy Laboratories
540,389
Allahabad Bank
520,763 Dr Reddys Laboratories
539,104
Petronet LNG Ltd
516,401 Orient Paper and Industries
479,936
Gujarat State Petronet
513,758 Arvind
478,661
Alstom Projects
472,706 Gujarat Pipavav Port
467,104
Timken India
470,780 BPCL
386,793
JSW Energy
432,920 Ashoka Buildcon
353,997
Rallis India
405,573 IDFC
351,095
Hexaware Technologies
325,126 Reliance Industries
347,041
M & M Financial Services
297,916 Tata Consultancy Services
291,585
Bayer Cropscience
286,926 NIIT
289,012
Sesa Goa
276,095 ING Vysya Bank
260,949
Bombay Dyeing
265,307 HCL Technologies
256,838
ITC
259,153 HPCL
251,012
NHPC
256,051 Kotak Mahindra Bank
240,578
Gujarat Gas Company
204,698 Ramky Infrastructure
231,853
Jindal Steel & Power
199,884 KPIT Cummins Infosystems
230,918
Axis Bank
163,937 Redington (India)
228,769
Infosys
137,717 Tata Power Company
193,164
Chambal Fertilisers
125,712 Cummins India
189,818
Dewan Housing Finance
125,395 Lovable Lingerie
188,325
KEC International
122,098 Gateway Distriparks
184,175
Strides Arcolab
121,490 Voltas
181,390
Maruti Suzuki India
121,116 Godrej Industries
160,071
ILandFS Transportation
119,323 Jyothy Laboratories
143,201
Sobha Developers
111,748 Indian Oil Corporation
136,348
Rane Madras
111,616 EID Parry (India)
133,899
GAIL India
108,138 Sadbhav Engineering
127,281
Sun TV Network
107,852 IRB Infrastructure Dev.
121,179
GRUH Finance
99,551 Tata Communications
111,945
Pfizer
88,618 Solar Industries India
99,588
UltraTech Cement
72,584 KSK Energy Ventures
97,848
Monsanto India
68,287 Financial Technologies
96,011
Grasim Industries
63,237 Radico Khaitan
92,686
Havells India
62,033 Tata Chemicals
92,570
Bajaj Auto
53,532 GMDC
88,654
Bharat Electronics
50,321 SKS Microfinance
68,232
SpiceJet
42,584 Bharti Airtel
59,446
PTC India
40,957 SRF
58,598
ACC
40,055 Larsen and Toubro
57,416
Kennametal India
37,261 City Union Bank
57,082
Century Textiles
36,677 Bharat Forge
54,445
Cipla
36,459 Godrej Properties
50,635
Bharat Bijlee
32,691 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
49,698
Shree Cements
28,205 NIIT Technologies
48,602
Wockhardt
26,872 Info Edge India
47,889
Mcleod Russel (India)
25,892 Bata India
43,460
Mahindra and Mahindra
22,093 Coromandel International
38,409
APL Apollo Tubes
21,811 Siemens
35,385
Engineers India
14,645 Bajaj Finserv
29,704
Torrent Power
13,091 Zuari Industries
29,291
Hathway Cable
11,654 Bajaj Finance
25,862
PTC India Financial Services
10,997 CMC
24,673
Kajaria Ceramics
7,307 ABB
23,001
Multi Commodity Exchange
7,131 Monnet Ispat
22,353
CRISIL
6,138 Bajaj Electricals
19,653
Ador Welding
5,383 Asian Paints
18,084
Pidilite Industries
5,250 Eicher Motors
16,002
Career Point
3,152 Nestle India
9,879
CESC
3,151 Lakshmi Machine Works
9,545
Sabero Organics Gujarat
2,844 Tecpro Systems
8,128
AstraZeneca Pharma
2,614 Ipca Laboratories
6,341
Unichem Laboratories
2,448 Hero Motocorp
3,733
eClerx Services
1,655 Kalpataru Power Trans.
1,547
Oil India
1,218 Indoco Remedies
1,306
Nilkamal
1,088 Chola Investment & Finance
1,027
Deep Industries
673 Supreme Industries
961
Vivimed Labs
636 JMC Projects (India)
759
Adhunik Metaliks
486 Hindustan Zinc
641
Titagarh Wagons
418 Kewal Kiran Clothing
593
Bosch
321 Zydus Wellness
564
Shiv Vani Oil & Gas
238 Binani Industries
557
Gujarat State Fertilizers
164 Phillips Carbon Black
513
HT Media
145 Steel Strips Wheels
272
Selan Exploration
98 Castrol India
239
NMDC
51 WABCO India
226
Fresenius Kabi Oncology
223
ONGC
209
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
143
Raymond
66
Entertainment Network
13
IVRCL
9
