DSP BlackRock MF picks pharma, metals; sells oil & gas

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has increased its weightage in pharmaceuticals, metals & mining and consumer non-durables space. However, it decreased its investments in cement & construction, oil & gas and chemicals.

Crompton Greaves , GMR Infrastructure and Max India were the top buys by the fund, while Jaiprakash Associates , Ashok Leyland and GVK Power & Infras . were the top sells.

A study of the scheme for the month of April 2012 shows that in the pharmaceuticals space, the fund bought Lupin, Dr Reddys Labs, Ranbaxy Labs and introduced Glenmark Pharma. However, it sold Cipla, Strides Arcolab and Aurobindo Pharma from the same space. It also exited from Pfizer and Wockhardt.

It purchased Tata Steel, Coal India and GMDC in the metals & mining segment. However, it sold Sterlite Industries (India), Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power in the same space. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).

In the consumer non-durables space, the fund bought Hindustan Unilever, Bata India and Godrej Industries. It also introduced Marico in the same space.

The fund sold Jaiprakash Associates, Ambuja Cements and India Cements from the cement & construction sector and got exited from UltraTech Cement. However, it bought Ashoka Buildcon, GMR Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics and introduced Ramky Infrastructure in the same sector.

In the oil & gas space, it sold Cairn India, Petronet LNG Ltd and Gujarat Gas Company. It also exited from Indraprastha Gas and GSPL. While it purchased Reliance Industries, HPCL and BPCL from the same space. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers? ).

In the chemicals pack, the fund sold Zuari Industries, Bayer Cropscience and Rallis India. However, it bought Solar Industries India, Coromandel International and introduced Asian Paints in the same pack.

Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for March-April 2012.