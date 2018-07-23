DSP BlackRock MF appoints Gopal Agrawal as macro strategy head

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has appointed Gopal Agrawal as Senior Fund Manager and Head of Macro Strategy, a release from the fund house said.

Agrawal will be part of the equity investments team in Mumbai.

Prior to joining DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, Agrawal was Chief Investment Officer-Equity at Tata Mutual Fund. He also worked with Mirae Asset Mutual Fund for nearly a decade where he was the CIO and strategist.

Agrawal will be a part of Vinit Sambre's team at the fund house. Sambre was elevated as head-equities and Rohit Singhania was made the co-head equities after Anup Maheshwari, CIO-equities quit in May.

Besides the change in personnel, the fund house has also witnessed changes in terms of ownership. The DSP Group bought BlackRock’s 40 percent stake in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers.