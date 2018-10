Compare returns in a right way | You should try and watch the past performance of the fund. It is an important factor in analysing a mutual fund. But note that, past performance is not everything, as it may or may not be sustained in the future and therefore, it should not be used as the only parameter to select a mutual fund.

The Chief Executive Officer of DHLF Pramerica Mutual Fund Rajesh Iyer has stepped down with effect October 5, an addendum from the fund house stated.

Iyer had joined the fund house as CEO in March. DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has appointed Ajit Meon as interim CEO with effect from October 6.