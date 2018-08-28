DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund revises exit load for 5 schemes

Amendments in House Property | For individuals with more than one house property, the deduction under Section 24B on interest paid on the home loan has been restricted to Rs 2 lakh, compared to previous AY where the entire amount was allowed as deduction. Also, setting-off loss from house property has been restricted to Rs 2 lakh in a financial year and the remaining loss can get carried forward for the next eight years. Earlier, the complete loss from house property was allowed to be set-off without a ceiling.

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has revised exit load of DHFL Pramerica Large Cap Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund, DHFL Pramerica Hybrid Equity Fund and DHFL Pramerica Equity Savings Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, all five schemes will levy a percent exit load on redemption or switch-out of units, only above 10 percent, within one year from the allotment date.

Earlier, an exit load of a percent was levied on redemption or switch-out of all units within one year from the allotment date.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.