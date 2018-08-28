App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund revises exit load for 5 schemes

Earlier, an exit load of a percent was levied on redemption or switch-out of all units within one year from the allotment date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has revised exit load of DHFL Pramerica Large Cap Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund, DHFL Pramerica Hybrid Equity Fund and DHFL Pramerica Equity Savings Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, all five schemes will levy a percent exit load on redemption or switch-out of units, only above 10 percent, within one year from the allotment date.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:55 am

tags #Business #DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund #MF News

