Mar 23, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica MF to introduce daily systematic transfer plan

Under the facility, investors can transfer a pre-determined amount to any target scheme from a source scheme, on a daily basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund will introduce daily systematic transfer plan facility under few of its schemes with effect from March 26, it said in a newspaper notice.

Under the facility, investors can transfer a pre-determined amount to any

target scheme from a source scheme on a daily basis.

The eligible source and target schemes will be DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash

Plus Fund, and all open-ended equity schemes of the fund house, respectively.

The minimum instalment amount for all open-ended equity schemes, except DHFL Pramerica Long Term Equity Fund, will be Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter, with a minimum of 60 instalments.

Under DHFL Pramerica Long Term Equity Fund, the minimum instalment will be Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 500 thereafter, and there will be a minimum  of 30 instalments. All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.

