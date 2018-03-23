DHFL Pramerica MF to introduce daily systematic transfer plan

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund will introduce daily systematic transfer plan facility under few of its schemes with effect from March 26, it said in a newspaper notice.

Under the facility, investors can transfer a pre-determined amount to any

target scheme from a source scheme on a daily basis.

The eligible source and target schemes will be DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash

Plus Fund, and all open-ended equity schemes of the fund house, respectively.

The minimum instalment amount for all open-ended equity schemes, except DHFL Pramerica Long Term Equity Fund, will be Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter, with a minimum of 60 instalments.

Under DHFL Pramerica Long Term Equity Fund, the minimum instalment will be Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 500 thereafter, and there will be a minimum of 30 instalments. All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.