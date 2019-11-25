DHFL crisis: Mutual fund houses want Wadhawans to arrange money

In their bid to recover dues, fund houses are looking put pressure on promoters of debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) following a forensic audit of the housing financier's books, according to a report in The Economic Times.

They will likely raise the issue in the three-member committee formed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help DHFL's lenders recover their dues.

The central bank recently took control of DHFL's board, appointing a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator. NS Venkatesh, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is a member of the committee.

Also read: Karvy ban – the damage may be contained, but trust has been broken

The Wadhawan family, DHFL's promoters, and a group entity own a stake of over 39 percent in DHFL.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We will ask for the forensic audit from the banks. We have not seen it. According to media reports, the audit indicates gaps in the balance sheet. Based on the forensic findings, we would suggest appropriate action to recover money — even if it means filing a complaint with an enforcement agency," the CEO of a mutual fund told the publication.

MFs will ask DHFL to avoid paying retail investor in advance, and release payments only in instances where the investments have matured.

At the meeting of the committee, MFs will also point out that the haircut lenders will have to take can be reduced if promoters are urged to find funds.