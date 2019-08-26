Decoding the role of a fund manager in today's volatile times

A fund manager is like a Formula One driver. Managing a mutual fund is not a one-race affair. You have to perform race after race and season after season to be called a true champion.

The fund manager monitors market, economic trends and tracks securities in order to make informed investment decisions. By functioning as the stock picker, the fund manager is responsible for making sure that the portfolio is ahead of its benchmark and peers.

But all these strategies are going down the drain as most debt and equity fund managers have under-performed the market, and almost every scheme seems be just following the larger market trend.

Concerned investors are questioning that are fund managers redundant or what is the role of a fund manager if they are unable to beat the benchmark?

PERFORMANCE

On the equity front, in the one year ending August 26, Sensex the benchmark of most large-cap schemes dropped by over 600 points or 6 percent, the net asset value of BSE Large Cap Category fell by more than 7 percent. This means fund managers were unable to beat the benchmark returns.

On the other hand, debt funds have been in flux since September last year after Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its group companies defaulted on their commercial papers, triggering a liquidity crunch in the money markets.

It is hard to say if fund managers can be blamed for their investments in IL&FS and its arms, considering that the IL&FS Group enjoyed a quasi-public sector status. However, in many other cases, fund managers have been accused of cutting deals with corporate houses, which were not in the best interests of unit holders.

Defaults by many other corporate groups, including DHFL, Essel and Reliance ADAG, further soured sentiment for debt funds, prompting investors to pull out nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year, from these funds.

In April 2019, SEBI issued show-cause notices to HDFC AMC and Kotak Mutual Fund, seeking details of their investments in the debt securities of Essel Group. Both fund houses could not repay investors in some of their Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) at maturity and sought more time for repayment.

In June 2019 MF industry faced a round of markdowns following delay in interest payments by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). On June 4, schemes with top exposures to DHFL debt paper saw a sharp fall in their net asset values (NAVs).

The NAV of DHFL Pramerica medium-term fund fell by 53 percent on while that of its floating-rate fund was down 49 percent.

Among other schemes, the NAV of Tata corporate bond fund shed 29 percent. BNP Paribas Medium Term Fund and JM Low Duration Fund saw 10-12 percent fall in NAVs.

If the underperformance continues most investors will turn to passive funds.

PERFORM OR PERISH

Fund managers are paid to perform and to beat benchmark but, since 2018 funds have trailed benchmark. Some funds gave negative returns in 2018 and 2019 (till now), compared to 2017 levels.

Many observers want fund managers to be held accountable.

So, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) wants fund managers to have their skin in the game theory which means if they fail to perform they lose remuneration.

Following the crisis in debt mutual funds, SEBI is considering a proposal to make fund managers more accountable—by linking their remuneration to the performance of the schemes managed by them.

There is a debate on whether the rules for fund manager remuneration and bank CEOs can be the same, given that financial markets are prone to wild fluctuations, which the banking business is not. The other debate is if the remuneration rules should be applicable to just debt funds or for equity fund managers as well.

Industry sources question the need for SEBI to set the rules for fund manager remuneration, as that is not the trend globally.

In 2016, SEBI had mandated all mutual fund houses to disclose the salaries of their top officials. The move was aimed at improving disclosure standards in the industry.