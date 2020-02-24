D-Street to deliver 10-12% CAGR growth over 5-10 yrs; near-term challenging: Srinivas Rao Ravuri, PGIM MF

Despite near-term challenges, equities are expected to deliver a return of 10-12 percent CAGR over the next 5-10 years, according to Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer- Equity, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Ravuri said: “Equities have a risk premium of about 4-6 percent over risk-free options. As risk-free G-Sec yields are in 6-7 percent band, equities should generate 10-12 percent.

The market risk premium is the difference between the expected return on a market portfolio and the risk-free rate.

He further said that assuming a nominal GDP growth rate of about 8 percent, India's top companies can report 10-12 percent revenue growth and profit growth.

However, he feels the near-term can be challenging as economic growth could remain muted, impacting topline growth of corporate India.

But, weaker crude and continuous inflows from both domestic and foreign investors are providing good support to equity markets.

Speaking about the biggest concern in the market Ravuri said, “The economy is the most critical factor and corporate India is facing twin challenges of weak demand due to which there is lower revenue growth and tight liquidity.”

He feels, revival of economic growth is essential for top line growth.

Virus impact

When asked about the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on Indian economy, Ravuri believes there could some temporary disruptions in the supply chain of manufacturers depending on imports from China, but he does not see this as a 'severe problem'.

He feels, it is an opportunity for Indian exporters as many MNCs source a significant share of their requirement from China, and the crisis has highlighted the need for having credible alternatives and India should take advantage of it.

On the question of investments in consumption stocks despite the slowdown in consumer demand, Ravuri said, “Our investment style is a mix of a top-down and bottom-up approach.”

“While it is true that consumer demand has been weak, certain companies continue to do well for reasons like gain in market share, shift to organized sector, launch new products and so we would like to participate in such growth stories,” he added.

Sector bets

In terms of sectors, the fund house is deploying assets in chemicals, pharma and utilities shares.

"We prefer chemicals as they are beneficiary of increasing sourcing from India. In case of pharma, valuations have corrected, and outlook both domestic and exports is improving. We like utilities as valuations are compelling," Ravuri said.

PGIM MF is underweight on consumer staples, auto and NBFCs.

"In the case of consumer staples and autos, we find valuations demanding and growth rates are muted," Ravuri said.

Ravuri believes there is still some pain left for NBFC's with exposure to the real estate sector.

However, he said it is important to recognise that NBFCs have a crucial role in meeting the funding requirements of segments that banks are not able to cater to. So, he expects a few large NBFCs with healthy balance sheets to become even stronger.

On telecom sector, Ravuri still feels the sector is going through a painful period. Telecom sector was already facing an existential challenge due to competition, and AGR burden is added to their troubles.

“Though the government has made it clear that they want to see at least three private players, markets are still worried. One needs to be careful,” Ravuri cautioned.

For higher exposure to mid-caps, he said there are investment opportunities across market capitalizations - large, mid and small-cap.

“We continuously evaluate relative risk-adjusted returns for each stock and category. Also, our exposure to mid-caps is a function of a specific scheme mandate,” Ravuri said.

As the economic growth revives, he expects broad-based recovery across large, mid and small caps.