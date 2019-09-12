App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commodities mutual fund: Where’s the hold-up & what’s causing the delay?

An industry official explained that who will take responsibility for goods lying in the warehouse of the custodian is one of the reasons why no one wants to assume the role of the commodity custodian

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

After long consultations with the mutual fund industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had approved their participation in the commodity segment in May. However, delay in approval of custodian license has resulted in not a single asset management company being launched a mutual fund so far.

However, things seem to be looking up, with Deutsche Bank filing for a custodian license in the commodities space.

“SEBI’s investment management department requires a separate registration to be a custodian for the commodity segment, which is also one of the reasons for the delay,” a source close to development told Moneycontrol.

Close

However, a further digging reveals that this is just the tip of the problem.

related news

An industry official explained that who will take responsibility for goods lying in the warehouse of the custodian is one of the reasons why no one wants to assume the role of the commodity custodian. “At present, only agriculture commodities stored in warehouses come under the Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority. But there is no regulation for the non-agri segment, which is making interested parties uncomfortable,” he added.

Sources said that the mutual fund industry wants to start funds in this segment but SEBI’s investment management department is insisting on a custodian first.

The commodity market was hopeful that participation by institutional investors, which includes mutual funds and portfolio management service providers, would increase the market depth like it did when it opened investments in alternative investment funds three years back.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Business #MF News #SEBI

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.