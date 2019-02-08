App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | What falling equity MF inflows mean for investors and markets

Gross inflows high, but so are redemptions.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Net equity mutual fund inflows have fallen for three months in a row. One part to this story is gross equity inflows, or purchases of units by investors in equity and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) schemes. That has shown a rising trend. In January, gross inflows were Rs 17,555 crore compared to Rs 15,614 crore in November. Money coming in is a good sign.

But not everyone is buying. People are also redeeming some of their MF investments. This should not be a surprise. Mutual fund schemes have been under-performing, not just in small and mid-cap schemes but also in large-cap schemes. Even SIP investors, who have been a main source for inflows in recent years, may be worried at their portfolio returns. Naturally, there may be investors who want to take some money off the table. The pace of outflows has increased, at Rs 11,397 crore in January compared to Rs 7,921 crore in November. That is a worry.

Now, December and January also saw ELSS inflows jump, due to the tax-planning season, which may continue till the financial year ends. If you consider equity schemes alone, then the decline in inflows is sharper.

related news

In sum, net inflows into equity schemes are showing a declining trend. That can become a concern. Rising gross inflows show there is still a large base of investors who remain committed, while SIP inflows are no doubt a major support. There may be those investors who may be selling in some schemes and buying others.

What should investors do? If investors have a long term financial plan and are being disciplined in their periodic portfolio reviews, then there’s perhaps nothing more they need to do.

What about equity markets? Mutual fund inflows have been a source of support for equity markets, especially when foreign investors were sellers. In January, for example, mutual funds’ net purchases were Rs 6541 crore while foreign institutional investors’ were net sellers at Rs 505 crore. In 2018, mutual funds were net buyers at Rs 1,13,333 crore while FIIs were net sellers at Rs 73,212 crore.

If mutual funds also become net sellers, the fear is the effect that can have on stocks. There are multiple factors that influence equity markets and perhaps, if MFs turn net sellers, other factors could compensate. Still, what can be said is that a period of higher uncertainty lies ahead for the equity markets, if MFs face continued redemption pressure.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #markets #Mutual Funds #SIPs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.