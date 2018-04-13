Century Plyboards Q4 PAT may dip 8.7% YoY to Rs 51.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Building materials - Plywood sector. The brokerage house expects Century Plyboards to report net profit at Rs. 51.1 crore down 8.7% year-on-year (up 9.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 571.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 13.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 99.4 crore.

