Canara Robeco Mutual Fund appoints Krishna Sanghavi as equity head

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has appointed Krishna Sanghavi as head of equity with immediate effect, the fund house announced on September 4.

Sanghavi replaces Ravi Gopalakrishnan who quit the fund house in May.

He will manage equity funds, which form 45 percent of Canara Robeco Asset Management AUM.

Prior to joining Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, he was associated in leadership roles at AVIVA Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Group.

Sanghavi comes with more than two decades of experience in the financial services sector and has expertise in dealer finance, credit appraisal and credit risk management, business planning and fund management.

Canara Robeco Asset Management is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Robeco of the Netherlands, a global asset management company.

As of June 30, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund managed assets worth Rs 13,375 crore.