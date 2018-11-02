App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAMS offers advanced net asset value search facility

The advanced NAV search will allow investors and distributors to check NAVs using either old scheme name or new scheme name, asset class wise using partial or full string search.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mutual funds transfer agency Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has introduced a new facility titled advanced net asset value (NAV) search for distributors and investors, as per Cafemutual.

Investors and distributors can use this facility on www.camsonline.com or myCAMS app.

The advanced NAV search will allow investors and distributors to check NAVs using either old or new scheme name and look at its asset class through partial or full string search. This option was designed to help investors explore the value of multiple funds in a single class, helping them compare their performance.

The enhanced NAV search facility will help investors to check for NAV of a specific fund and similar funds based on various criteria. Users can also compare it with funds that are identical to the preferred funds or with funds having similar features.

Users can also check historical NAVs of a scheme on CAMS as the R&T agent has eliminated 90 day limit for historical NAV viewing.

Investors can also customize the alerts such as SMS or email NAV updates based on their preferences through this facility.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Business #CAMS #MF News #Mutual Funds

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.