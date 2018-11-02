CAMS offers advanced net asset value search facility

Mutual funds transfer agency Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has introduced a new facility titled advanced net asset value (NAV) search for distributors and investors, as per Cafemutual.

Investors and distributors can use this facility on www.camsonline.com or myCAMS app.

The advanced NAV search will allow investors and distributors to check NAVs using either old or new scheme name and look at its asset class through partial or full string search. This option was designed to help investors explore the value of multiple funds in a single class, helping them compare their performance.

The enhanced NAV search facility will help investors to check for NAV of a specific fund and similar funds based on various criteria. Users can also compare it with funds that are identical to the preferred funds or with funds having similar features.

Users can also check historical NAVs of a scheme on CAMS as the R&T agent has eliminated 90 day limit for historical NAV viewing.

Investors can also customize the alerts such as SMS or email NAV updates based on their preferences through this facility.