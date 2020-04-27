App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Will RBI’s liquidity facility for mutual funds help?

In this episode of Business Insight, let's take a deep dive to understand the central bank's liquidity lifeline and what it means for banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a Rs 50,000 crore borrowing window for banks to lend to mutual funds. The RBI swung into action to cushion mutual funds from likely redemption pressure in the wake of the panic created by the abrupt closure of Franklin Templeton funds.

What exactly is the RBI offering? Is this a good deal for banks?  What did the RBI do in the 2008-09 global financial crisis?

In this episode of Business Insight, let's take a deep dive to understand the central bank's liquidity lifeline and what it means for banks.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #business insight #Franklin Templeton funds #Moneycontrol Videos #Mutual Funds #RBI's liquidity lifeline

