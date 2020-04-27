Business Insight | Will RBI’s liquidity facility for mutual funds help?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a Rs 50,000 crore borrowing window for banks to lend to mutual funds. The RBI swung into action to cushion mutual funds from likely redemption pressure in the wake of the panic created by the abrupt closure of Franklin Templeton funds.

What exactly is the RBI offering? Is this a good deal for banks? What did the RBI do in the 2008-09 global financial crisis?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this episode of Business Insight, let's take a deep dive to understand the central bank's liquidity lifeline and what it means for banks.