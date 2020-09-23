172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|business-insight-heres-how-sebi-plans-to-reduce-liquidity-and-redemption-related-stress-on-debt-mfs-5876211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Here's how SEBI plans to reduce liquidity and redemption-related stress on debt MFs

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the measures taken into consideration by the market regulator to reduce liquidity and redemption-related stress on debt funds.

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi on September 22 said the regulator wanted to bring in more changes to improve risk-management of debt mutual fund (MF) schemes, including stipulating minimum investment to liquid assets for all the open-ended debt schemes.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #business insight #debt mutual funds reforms #Moneycontrol Videos #SEBI #video

