App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget by the Numbers | Mutual funds would be happy if LTCG exemption is restored

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Financialisation of savings received a fillip post-demonetisation and resulted in a sharp jump in inflows into mutual fund schemes. The chart shows how fund flows stepped up from FY17 onwards.


The mutual fund industry would be happy if the government rolls back the long term capital gains tax imposed on equity mutual funds that was introduced in the 2018-19 budget. This will be the main expectation that mutual funds from the Budget.


MF-budgetbyNOS


If the government decides to hike the limit that individuals can invest under Section 80C to avail tax benefits, mutual funds could benefit to the extent inflows into Equity Linked Saving Schemes increase.

At a broader level, a budget that gives confidence in India’s fiscal position and economic growth will boost investor confidence and markets, all of which will benefit mutual fund investors.


Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Asset Under Management (AUM) #Budget 2019 #MF News #Mutual funds (MFs)

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.