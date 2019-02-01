App
Union Budget 2019
Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Strong support to farmers, but fiscal slippage looms, says G Pradeepkumar

Slippages on fiscal deficit is a cause of worry.

G Pradeepkumar
G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Asset Management Co Ltd gives his likes and dislikes about the Interim Budget 2019-20:

What works:

- Significant boost to the middle class and for salary earners with increases in exempted income, standard deduction and limit for TDS

- Strong support for farmers

- Boost to consumption in general

- Can lead to increased flows, especially SIPs, to mutual funds because of higher disposable income

What does not work:

- Slippage on fiscal deficit
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections?
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Mutual Funds

