Budget 2019: Strong support to farmers, but fiscal slippage looms, says G Pradeepkumar

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Asset Management Co Ltd gives his likes and dislikes about the Interim Budget 2019-20:

What works:

- Significant boost to the middle class and for salary earners with increases in exempted income, standard deduction and limit for TDS

- Strong support for farmers

- Boost to consumption in general

- Can lead to increased flows, especially SIPs, to mutual funds because of higher disposable income

What does not work: