Budget 2019: Strong support to farmers, but fiscal slippage looms, says G Pradeepkumar

Slippages on fiscal deficit is a cause of worry.
G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Asset Management Co Ltd gives his likes and dislikes about the Interim Budget 2019-20:
What works:
- Significant boost to the middle class and for salary earners with increases in exempted income, standard deduction and limit for TDS
- Strong support for farmers
- Boost to consumption in general
- Can lead to increased flows, especially SIPs, to mutual funds because of higher disposable income
What does not work:- Slippage on fiscal deficitNot sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.