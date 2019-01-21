Budget 2019: AMFI hands over budget wish list to Finance Ministry

With the Union Budget just around the corner, mutual funds' industry lobby - Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has put forth the wishlist of the industry to the Finance Ministry.

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer of AMFI told Moneycontrol about the changes proposed to the Finance Ministry:

“Last year whatever we had given, the same thing has been given this year as well because last time whatever we gave nothing much was implemented in the budget. So we felt that the same thing should be repeated this time,” said Venkatesh.

Union Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1, 2019. This year being an election year, it will be an interim budget.

Below are the proposals sent to the Finance Ministry:

DLSS (Debt-linked savings scheme)

AMFI has proposed debt-linked savings scheme under Section 80 CCC of Income Tax Act. "We have asked for debt-linked savings scheme (DLSS) to be included under the Sec 80 CCC limit,” Venkatesh said.

Currently, only equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) qualifies for tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, for an investment limit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

By extending the tax benefits to debt-based mutual fund schemes, conservative investors will also get an opportunity to avail tax benefits.

Fund managers believe DLSS will help channelize long-term savings of retail investors and deepen the Indian Bond Market.

Rationalise ULIPs and Retirement Savings Plan

In order to bring uniformity in the taxation of investment in mutual funds schemes and ULIPs of Insurance companies, AMFI has suggested that in case of intra-scheme switches (switching of an investment within the schemes) of a fund house and intra-fund house switches must be exempt from payment of capital gains tax.

Investors should be given full freedom to choose or switch their investments without any conditions applied as is applicable to ULIPs.

Consider Fund of Fund as equity

The industry association has also proposed the Finance Ministry to consider a fund of funds category as equity funds if more than 65 percent is invested in equities.

“We have proposed that Fund of Funds should be treated as equity if more than 65 percent is invested in equities. At present it is considered as a debt scheme," Venkatesh said.

Currently, funds investing 65 percent in equity and equity derivatives are taxed as equity schemes. However, Fund of Funds is treated as debt funds for taxation purpose irrespective of their investments in debt or equity.

Introduce Mutual Fund Linked Retirement Plan (MFLRP)

AMFI has also proposed a Mutual Fund Long Term Retirement Plan (MFLRP) similar to the 401(k) plan in the US.

A 401(k) plan is the tax-qualified, defined contribution pension account defined in subsection 401(k) of the Internal Revenue Code. Under the plan, retirement savings contributions are provided by an employer, deducted from the employee's paycheck before taxation (therefore tax-deferred until withdrawn after retirement or as otherwise permitted by applicable law), and limited to a maximum pre-tax annual contribution of $19,000 (as of 2019).

"If this comes with tax incentive then it will help in channelizing household savings to capital markets especially for long term," a fund manager said.

If implemented, fund houses can launch these retirement products directly by getting approval from SEBI. Currently, fund houses have to take approval of the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) to provide tax benefits to investors.

Capital gains tax plans

Lastly, AMFI has also pushed the case for extending Sec 54 EC benefit for mutual fund schemes with a lock-in period of three-five years.

"We have proposed the Finance Ministry that investments made into mutual funds should be permissible under securities Section 54 EC which allows mutual funds units to cover under that section. Right now NHAI bond, REC bond allow lock-in period so that should be extended to mutual fund schemes. Investors can put for a 5-year lock-in to improve the equity appetite in the industry.”