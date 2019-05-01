App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 01:26 PM IST

BSE StARMF executes 42.6 lakh transactions in April

BSE StARMF now accounts for 20 percent of all MF transactions and 40 percent of all new subscribers to the MF industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bombay Stock Exchange’s online mutual Fund platform-BSE StARMF has executed 42.6 lakh transactions in April, according to a press release from Asia's oldest exchange.

According to estimates, BSE StARMF now accounts for 20 percent of all MF transactions and 40 percent of all new subscribers to MF industry.

Ashish Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, BSE said, "BSE StAR MF has seen more than 100 percent year on year growth every year for last 10 years consistently."

He added that it is a testimony to BSE's ability to harness capital formation in India and help investors grow their wealth instead of indulging in day trading and speculation.

The BSE had launched its BSE StAR MF platform on December 4, 2009.
First Published on May 1, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #BSE StARMF #Business #mutual fund

