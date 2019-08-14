BSE StAR MF processes record 8.56 lakh transactions in a single day

The BSE on August 14 said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed record 8.56 lakh transactions on Tuesday, valuing Rs 1,287.12 crore. "The previous best was 7.62 lakh transactions on June 10, 2019," the bourse said in a release.

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has around 26,500 independent financial advisors (IFAs) registered with them.