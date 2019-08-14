App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE StAR MF processes record 8.56 lakh transactions in a single day

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has around 26,500 independent financial advisors (IFAs) registered with them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BSE on August 14 said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed record 8.56 lakh transactions on Tuesday, valuing Rs 1,287.12 crore. "The previous best was 7.62 lakh transactions on June 10, 2019," the bourse said in a release.

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has around 26,500 independent financial advisors (IFAs) registered with them.

The exchange recently launched BSE StAR MF app to help the distributor and the IFAs to register clients on a real-time basis and since its launch, the app has processed over 26,000 transactions amounting to Rs 470 crore, the bourse said.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #BSE Star MF #Business #MF News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.