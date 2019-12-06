BSE Star MF does 3.4 cr transactions worth Rs 1.17 lakh cr in FY20

Leading stock exchange BSE on December 6 said its mutual fund distribution platform has done 3.41 crore transactions worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore in April-November of the current financial year. The number of transactions in the period under review was 56 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago period.

The platform, BSE StAR MF had done 2.19 crore transactions worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore during April-November 2018-19, the BSE said in a release.

The inflows received during the period under review are pegged at Rs 48,947 crore.

Besides, the BSE said the platform has registered 4.3 lakh new systematic investment plans in October-December, out of which 2.4 lakh were added in November 2019.

"It is worthwhile to note that the BSE is aiming at touching a milestone of 50 lakh transactions/month and 10 lakh transactions/day very soon," Ganesh Ram, head of BSE StAR MF said.