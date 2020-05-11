App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE StAR MF contributes 61% of industry's net equity inflow in April

In 2019-20, the platform contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflow, which is 66 percent of the mutual fund (MF) industry's net inflow of Rs 83,781 crore, the BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mutual funds distributor platform BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 3,806 crore as net equity inflow in April, which is 61 percent of the MF industry's total Rs 6,212 crore, the exchange said on Monday.

It processed over 63.17 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 37,200 crore in April despite the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic as it helped AMCs, members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions.

Overall, the platform achieved 5.75 crore transactions in financial year 2019-20.

The platform registered 2.54 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 60 crore last month. At present, total SIP book size stands at 39.54 lakh amounting to Rs 1,180 crore.

BSE StAR MF App (StAR MF Mobility) has processed over 4.47 lakh transactions since its launch in May 2019, amounting to over Rs 3,561 crore.

The app was launched to help distributors and independent financial advisors register clients on real-time basis and execute paperless transactions.

First Published on May 11, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #BSE Star MF #MF News #Mutual Funds

