BOI AXA MF seeks SEBI nod for fund small cap fund

BOI AXA Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks.

The scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies, up to 35 percent in equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than small cap companies.

It also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent in debt and money market instruments and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts

Other features:* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth and dividend* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter* Exit load: 1 percent on redemption of units within one year from the date of allotment* Fund manager: Alok Singh* Performance benchmark: Nifty Smallcap 100 Total Return Index