BNP Paribas Mutual Fund to launch consumption-theme based scheme on August 17

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund will launch a new India Consumption Fund on August 17, subscription for which will remain open until August 31.

The open-ended equity fund will invest in companies that are expected to benefit from the growing consumption needs of Indian consumers, largely companies in the business-to-consumer (B2C) space.

The scheme will largely invest in sectors such as autos, banking, cement, consumer durables/non durables, fertilizers, finance, healthcare services, hotels, media and entertainment, among other companies.

"We intend to identify companies, across market capitalizations that follow the business-to-consumer model, have a strong competitive advantage and high earnings visibility over the long run," Anand Shah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

He stressed that India being a growing consumer market is backed by over one billion consumers across income segments. Key contributors to this growth are rising household income, urbanisation and the decline in traditional joint-family structure.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 80 percent of its assets in equity and equity related instruments in the consumption sector, while up to 10 percent can be invested in companies other than consumption.

The scheme has the provision to invest up to 20 percent of its assets in debt and money market instruments or in units of liquid fund.

This is the 15th scheme launched by BNP Paribas Mutual Fund since its foray in India.



Options: Growth and dividend



Plan: Regular and direct



Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter



Exit load: Nil if 10 percent of total units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment



1 percent if more than 10 percent of total units are redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment and nil thereafter.

Performance benchmark: Nifty 200 TRI

Fund Manager: Karthikraj Lakshmanan and Abhijeet Dey for equity investments

Mayank Prakash for debt investments