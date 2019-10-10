App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas MF Deputy CEO Anand Shah has put in his papers: Sources

Shah, with over 17 years of experience, had joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in March 2011.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Anand Shah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head-Investments at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, has resigned from the fund house, sources told Moneycontrol.

“Anand Shah has quit the fund house from Oct 5 (2019),” a source said.

However, the fund house refrained from confirming Shah's move.

Shah with over 17 years of experience had joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in March 2011. He was responsible for managing the investment team and the performance of all onshore portfolios managed and offshore mandates sub-advised by the business.

As Deputy CEO, he handled the sales team along with his investment management responsibilities.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas AMC, Shah was Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management. He had also worked as co-Head of Equities at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and as Vice-President at Kotak Mutual Fund.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Anand Shah #BNP ParibasÂ Â mutual fund #Business #MFnews

