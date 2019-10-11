Baroda AMC, BNP Paribas AMC to merge

BNP Paribas Asset Management is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia.
State-run Bank of Baroda- owned Baroda Asset Management and BNP Paribas AMC on Friday announced merger to form an asset management joint venture.
BNP Paribas Asset Management is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia. The merger will allow both the companies to leverage each other's strengths and offer products for retail and institutional clients, BoB said giving any financial details of the deal.BNP Paribas AMC chief executive for Asia Pacific, Ligia Torres said this strategic partnership reinforces both our local footprint and global outreach in Asia Pacific.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 10:32 pm