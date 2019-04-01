App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking funds beat the market in March; international funds hit

Among international funds, the worst hit scheme was HSBC Brazil Fund that gave a negative average return of 7.33 percent, followed by Franklin India Feeder-Franklin European Growth Fund with negative 5.71 percent average return and Principal Global Opportunities Fund gave negative 4.94 percent average return

Himadri Buch
Funds investing in bank stocks have emerged as top performers across all categories of schemes delivering 13.47 percent in one month ended March 29, according to data on Value Research, a mutual fund research firm.

In comparison, during the same period, the Nifty Bank Index went up nearly 13.58 percent. The top 3 banking schemes were Reliance ETF PSU Bank BeES (up 20.77 percent), followed by Kotak PSU Bank ETF and UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund (up 20.28 percent and 14.04 percent), respectively.

The rally in bank stocks in March was triggered by strong performance by banks as seen from the December quarter results, which came out in January and February.

“Bank stocks were doing well due to better margin performance led by improving credit growth, lower NPA formation and lagged asset repricing,” said a fund manager from a private fund house.

“Retail asset quality has held up well and banks do not expect any deterioration barring continued concern on LAP portfolio,” he added.

Asset managers also said the credit growth outlook for banks has improved, underlined by healthy core retail growth and the liquidity squeeze in NBFCs providing another leg to the growth.

Among other sectoral funds, the pharmaceutical funds category gave the least average return of 3.96 percent. In comparison, the Nifty Pharma Index fell 5.20 percent in the one month period ended March 29.

The only category across all mutual fund schemes that gave negative returns were international funds, falling an average -1.96 percent during the month.

Among international funds, the worst hit scheme was HSBC Brazil Fund that gave a return of -7.33 percent. It was followed by Franklin India Feeder-Franklin European Growth Fund with -5.71 percent return and Principal Global Opportunities Fund, which was down 4.94 percent.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #bank funds #Business #MFnews

