Axis Mutual Fund files offer document with SEBI for open-ended ultra-short term Fund

Axis Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch Axis Ultra Short Term Fund, according to the draft offer document filed.
The open-ended scheme will invest its entire corpus in debt and money market instruments.
Other features:
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of one rupee
thereafter
* Exit Load: Nil
* Performance benchmark: CRISIL Liquid Fund Index* Fund manager: Aditya Pagaria