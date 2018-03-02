App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 01, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Mutual Fund files offer document with SEBI for open-ended ultra-short term Fund

The open-ended scheme will invest its entire corpus in debt and money market instruments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Axis Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch Axis Ultra Short Term Fund, according to the draft offer document filed.

The open-ended scheme will invest its entire corpus in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of one rupee
thereafter

* Exit Load: Nil

* Performance benchmark: CRISIL Liquid Fund Index

* Fund manager: Aditya Pagaria

tags #Axis Mutual Fund #Business #MF News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC