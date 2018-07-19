Axis Mutual Fund aims to raise Rs 1,500 crore via NFO of equity hybrid scheme

Axis Mutual Fund aims to raise Rs 1,500 crore through the new fund offer of an open-ended hybrid scheme, Axis Equity Hybrid Fund, Chandresh Nigam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer told Moneycontrol.

"We want to raise upwards of Rs 1,500 crore through this fund. This fund is aimed at investors who endeavour to participate in the capital appreciation opportunities that equity investments provide while limiting downside risk," Nigam added.

The fund manager will invest in equity and equity-related securities along with debt and money market instruments.

Equity exposure helps to ride the growth wave and enhances the potential to earn higher returns. Fixed income/debt provides stability to the portfolio by being less volatile and generating income regularly.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy 65-80 percent of its corpus in equities and 20-35 percent in debt. The scheme will remain open for subscription until August 3.

The fund manager will use a multi-cap bottom-up strategy for picking stocks related to fast-growing sectors. It will be predominantly inclined to large-cap stocks with up to 30 percent investment in mid-cap stocks.

Other features:Plans: Direct and regularOptions: Growth and dividendMinimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterExit load: Nil if 10% of investments are redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment--1 percent if remaining investments are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.Benchmark index: CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive IndexFund Manager: Shreyash Devalkar & Ashish Naik (Equity)R.Sivakumar (Debt)