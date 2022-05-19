 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis MF terminates Viresh Joshi: Should unit holders be worried?

May 19, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Axis Mutual Fund has terminated the employment of their chief dealer & fund manager Viresh Joshi. Sumaira Abidi brings you up to speed on the latest developments & the recommendation for unit holders.

