Axis MF terminates Viresh Joshi: Should unit holders be worried?
Moneycontrol Video
May 19, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Axis Mutual Fund has terminated the employment of their chief dealer & fund manager Viresh Joshi. Sumaira Abidi brings you up to speed on the latest developments & the recommendation for unit holders.
first published: May 19, 2022 07:03 pm
