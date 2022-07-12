AMFI to launch mutual fund distributor recruitment campaign 'Karein Shuru?'

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on July 12 announced the launch of a new mutual fund distributor recruitment campaign “Karein Shuru?”. The campaign will include television commercials that would help reinforce the need and attractiveness of opting to make a career as a mutual fund distributor, which, according to AMFI, would provide long-term earning potential for individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations.

The launch includes four TVCs depicting how individuals from different walks of life – such as a fresh college graduate, someone from rural India, small business owners, etc., -- have opted for mutual fund distribution as a profession. AMFI said in a release that the ad films will showcase how it is an “attractive career opportunity with productive earning potential”.

The campaign that will run on TV, print, and digital formats will also target women who are planning to re-enter the workforce, retired professionals, enterprising graduates, and people with entrepreneurial aspirations.

Speaking about the campaign, A Balasubramanian, Chairman, AMFI, said: “The Indian mutual fund industry has the potential to cross Rs 100 trillion in AUM before 2030. With only about 1.25 lakh mutual fund distributors as of now, the reach of intermediaries is limited. Given this under-penetration, we expect and hope that the “Karein Shuru?” campaign would help the Indian mutual fund industry to onboard more distributors and reach out to a larger investor base across the country.”

“Becoming a mutual funds distributor needs less than Rs 5,000 as initial investment,” Balasubramanian said adding, “Over time, a combination of legacy business, new flows, and market appreciation could help mutual fund distributors grow their earnings at an exponential rate. Market appreciation alone would have grown a MFD’s earnings from X to 16X over the past 20 years.”

Vishal Kapoor, Director, AMFI, who is spearheading the campaign, said: “The Indian mutual fund industry can serve over 10 crore unique individual investors by 2030 with the active involvement of a large number of informed and qualified distributors across the country. “Karein Shuru?” is an invitation for action, and the campaign aims to inspire individuals from across gender, geography, and age groups to embrace mutual fund distribution as an attractive career option. This would not only assist individuals in becoming successful entrepreneurs but also help in building a financially stronger India.”

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said: “Our in-house research revealed that an increasing number of individuals today aspire to have good earnings and yet be their own boss, and even help in serving the society at large. Our unique, ‘Karein Shuru?’ campaign would precisely help these individuals achieve this aspiration. As a mutual fund distributor, they can help their clients generate wealth over the long term and in turn be rewarded with an enriching career.”

To begin their journey as a mutual fund distributor, interested candidates would have to appear for and clear the ‘NISM – Series V-A: Mutual Fund Distribution Exam, Obtain ARN and EUIN’ from AMFI and approach individual AMCs for empanelment. Further information on the same will be available at www.MFDkareinshuru.com.