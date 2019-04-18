AMFI sets deadline to update clients’ contact details

The Association of Mutual Funds, the mutual fund trade body in India, has directed the asset management companies and mutual fund distributors to update clients’ email ids and mobile numbers by June 1, 2019, according to a circular on AMFI’s website.

The details have to be updated to comply with the AMFI’s code of conduct.

AMFI in its circular said, “It has been brought to AMFI’s attention by one of the RTAs that despite such clear guidelines, several distributors have provided their own email id and mobile numbers instead of their clients’ contact details. This is not only in violation of the AMFI guidelines, but also deprives the clients from receiving important communication sent by the AMCs. Also, the AMCs will not be able to contact the investors directly, in case of any urgent requirements.”

AMFI has also said that distributors must ensure that the addresses and contact details that are filled in the mutual fund application form are of the investors and not of any third party.