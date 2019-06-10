AMFI Monthly: Credit risk funds see massive outflows in May; equity fund inflows up 17.5% MoM

The 43-player mutual fund industry witnessed a whopping Rs 4,155 crore worth of outflows from credit risk funds in May.

In April too, credit risk funds recorded outflows of Rs 1,253 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

"The recent credit default events in NBFCs have taken a toll on the credit risk funds. As credit risk funds by default take credit risk and such event are credit events prompting investors to pull out," said a chief investment officer from a private fund house who did not wish to be named.

The back-to-back downgrade of debt instruments from IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) by rating agencies has hurt credit risk funds.

Since April, AMFI has followed a new format to release data, as mandated by Sebi. The format requires categorisation of schemes into various segments, open-ended, close-ended, and equity-oriented schemes.

Under the income/debt oriented schemes, another category that saw a significant drop was low-duration funds that registered outflows of Rs 2,353 crore in May.

Last month, liquid funds used by companies to park surplus cash recorded inflows worth Rs 68,582 crore, albeit the inflows fell from Rs 89,778 registered a month ago.

According to the AMFI data, inflows in banking and PSU category increased to Rs 3,381 in May compared to Rs 2,792 crore in April.

The average Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual funds rose to Rs 25.43 lakh crore in May. In the same month a year ago, AUM was at Rs 23.27 lakh crore.

Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1,797 crore in May as against Rs 17,644 crore in April, while net outflow from the overall debt-oriented schemes category stood at Rs 2,000 crore in the month under review, as per AMFI.

In recent months, the mutual fund industry grappled with redemption pressures in the wake of the debt crisis at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL. Some fund houses have also deferred payouts to investors in fixed income schemes.

Equity schemes

On the equity front, net inflows into equity mutual funds saw a rise of 17 percent from the 61 percent plunge in April. The inflows in equity funds including equity-linked savings schemes stood at Rs 4,968 crore compared to Rs 4,230 crore in April.

The mutual fund industry cheered the 2019 General Election verdict as it portends a stable government for the next five years, which turned to positive sentiment in the stock market.

Modi wave swept markets as on May 23, the day of election results, Sensex for the first time touched the 40,000 level. On the same day, Nifty too crossed the key 12,000 mark and set a new record high.