AMFI market categorisation review stays in line with Nuvama forecast

Nuvama Quantitative and Alternative Research said in a recent note that the market categorisation review by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is in-line with its predictions. The list will be valid from August 2023 to January 2024.

Jindal Steel & Power, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments and Mankind Pharma have entered into the largecap category from midcap.

Punjab & Sind Bank, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Jindal Stainless, Rail Vikas Nigam, New India Assurance, Bharat Dynamics and IIFL Finance are the new entrants from smallcap segment to midcap segment.

The market capitalisation cutoff for largecap stocks is set at Rs 497 billion, while the cutoff for midcap stocks is set at Rs 174 billion. In terms of total market capitalisation, largecap stocks (top 100) account for 68.3 percent, compared to 69.4 percent in the previous review. Midcap stocks (101-250) account for 16.6 percent, up from 16 percent in the previous review. Small-cap stocks (251 and beyond) account for 15.1 percent, up from 14.6 percent in the previous review, the report said.

Among the recent listings, all but one have debuted in the smallcap category. Mankind Pharma is the only listing that entered the largecap category, the report said.