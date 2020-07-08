AMFI June data: Net equity inflows at Rs 225.3 crore versus Rs 5,045 crore MoM

Net equity inflows in June took a massive hit tumbling to around Rs 225.3 crore from Rs 5,045 crore month-on-month, as per the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Total assets under management (AUM) in June rose to Rs 25.5 lakh crore as compared to Rs 24.5 lakh crore in May.

Equity AUM was up 9 percent MoM at Rs 6.89 lakh crore versus Rs 6.31 lakh crore.

Here's how other fund classes fared month-on-month:

- Hybrid fund inflow was at Rs 355.8 crore versus Rs 8,652 crore inflow

- Liquid Fund outflow was at Rs 44,226.2 crore versus an inflow of Rs 61,871 crore

- ETF inflows were at Rs 4,093 crore versus an inflow of Rs 1,018 crore

- Credit Risk outflows were at Rs 1,493.7 crore versus an outflow of Rs 5,173 crore

- Corporate Bond Fund inflows were at Rs 10,737 crore versus inflows of Rs 3,831.5 crore

- Total Debt Scheme inflows at Rs 2,862 crore versus Rs 63,665.5 crore inflow