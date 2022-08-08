AMFI July 2022 report highlights: Average AUM at Rs 37.76 lakh crore, MF folios at all-time high of 13.55 crore

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) in July 2022 stood at Rs 37.74 lakh crore, and the net average assets under management (AAUM) came in at Rs 37.76 lakh crore, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said in its monthly report released on August 8.

The overall mutual fund folios crossed at an all-time high of 13.55 crore, and retail folios also peaked to a record high of 10.80 crore, the report said.

Here are the key highlights of AMFI July 2022 report:

- The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest-ever, 5,61,94,348 (5.61 crores), and monthly SIP contribution was Rs 12,140 crore. The number of new SIPs registered during the month was stated as 17.42 lakh. The SIP AUM at the end of July 2022 stood at Rs 6.09 lakh crore.

- All open-ended growth/equity oriented schemes, income/debt oriented schemes, Index Funds, ETFs FoFs and Gold ETFs, witnessed positive net flows at combined Rs 28,098.89 crore during the month.

- At Rs 37,74,803.20 crore, the net AUMs for the Indian mutual fund industry marked a 7 percent on-year growth. The average AUMs, at Rs 37,76,911 crore, also increased by 7 percent YoY.

- Number of mutual fund folios have risen 29 per cent YoY to an all-time high of 13,55,73,653, compared to 10,54,97,837 as on July 30, 2021.

- Positive flows continued in retail mutual fund schemes for the 17th consecutive month, with net flows at Rs 3,847 crore as on July 31, 2022. Funds mobilised under retail schemes stood at Rs 32,439 crore, outweighing redemptions which stood at Rs 28,592 crore at the end of last month.

- In the equity/growth category, small cap, flexi-cap and mid cap schemes emerged as "top three" in the net flows. In the hybrid category, balanced hybrid and aggressive hybrid, dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage fund and multi asset allocation fund witnessed positive flows.

- In the fixed income/debt category, overnight fund, ultra short duration fund and money market fund, long duration fund and gilt fund with 10 year constant duration recorded positive flows. Solution oriented schemes like retirement and children’s savings funds and Index, FoF and ETFs also registered positive flows during the month.

- The net flows for income/debt oriented schemes stood at Rs 4,930.08 crore, growth/equity oriented schemes stood at Rs 8,898.25 crore, for solution-oriented schemes at Rs 110.92 crore, for index funds at Rs 6,779.23 crore, for other ETFs at Rs 7,635.03 crore, and for FOF Investing overseas at Rs 313.05 crore.

- At Rs 19,38,220 crore, as on July 31, 2022, the net AUMs under retail equity schemes (equity + hybrid + solutions oriented) stood 19 percent higher year-on-year, while average AUMs under retail equity schemes increased 18 percent YoY and stood at Rs 18,83,992 crore.

- "Continued retail investor interest, as reflected in all-time SIP AUMs, crossing Rs 6 lakh crore milestone for the first time ever, and also continued monthly SIP contribution of over Rs 12,000 crore, reinforces Mutual Funds as a preferred investment avenue. Positive flows in almost all categories of Mutual Fund schemes barring hybrid funds, stand in good stead as economic recovery would pace up in the next few quarter," AMFI chief executive N S Venkatesh said.