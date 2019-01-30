All about growing wealth while being socially responsible—a guide on ESG funds

Munish Randev

Since the time the equity market indices came into existence, the active manager community has always been compared with these indices so as to ascertain popular analytics called ‘Alpha’.

The fund manager’s only effort was to beat its benchmark index and try to maximise the alpha by using any combination of tools like fundamental analysis, technical or behavioural analysis etc.

The investors questioned the fund manager decisions that didn’t add to the alpha and to a certain extent made stars out of those managers who could get it right very frequently.

While the stock market is frequently called the tool of capitalism, there has been a thought which has been growing about how the spirit of capitalism can coexist with the intent to propagate some form of socially beneficial agenda.

This led to the origination of the Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) that further came to be known as ESG investing since the platform was based upon the three criteria heads—Environmental, Social & Governance—which could be used to ascertain the score for each company/business.

The criteria

Environmental criteria can include checks like contribution to global warming, use of natural resources, handling of waste and pollution. Social criteria cover factors like business relationships with suppliers, CSR activities beyond the minimum required, etc. The governance factors accounting and financial transparency, any conflict of interests, board members, etc. Needless to say that the underlying businesses should be attractive as a pure investment case so as to be picked up by the managers in their portfolio. Just a good ESG rating will not suffice.

Inconsistent metrics

It will be incorrect to say that the criteria are universal and same across all entities who work in this space. Different institutions who rate the businesses by the ESG criterion can have different methodologies, set of key parameters and also the weights given to each can be different. Hence there is no common template for assessment that can result in very different results.

On one hand, we have standalone data and analytics companies that provide their customers inputs to rate a business. On the other, we have index managers who create indices basis their own ESG assessment of a stock market listed companies. One glance at the top 10 holdings of the various ESG indices (by different index providers) will prove this difference.

There has been a rise in the assets allocated to ESG rated funds and fund managers in the last 10 years. More and more institutional investors have been moving towards allocating a higher sum towards this investing platform or are incorporating ESG issues into their investment decision making.

A quick look at the performance of the MSCI India ESG Leaders index performance compared to the mainline MSCI India index will be enough to gather interest from many investors.

1. On a 10-year and 5-year tenures, the ESG index has given an alpha of 400 and 222 bps that too without regular churning2. In the last 1 year (as on Dec 31, 2018), the ESG index has outperformed by 446bps.

3. In all tenure brackets, the ESG index has a superior Sharpe Ratio as well.

In a period wherein active large-cap mutual fund managers and many PMS managers are finding it difficult to beat the benchmark indices, the above performance screams attention by the investment community purely on investing viewpoint and more so on a socially conscious platform.

In my interactions with many large family offices, there has been consistent demand from the members for building long-term equity portfolios as part of their core holdings by using either the full scope of the ESG criteria or many of the sub-parameters in each group.

Their belief is that in the long-run, all aspects of socially responsible investing will contribute toward good financial performance. While some families have tried to put in place customised ESG criteria working along with family office advisors, others have taken the index route. Till the time we have quality index-based products this tranche of allocation will sit in the direct equities bucket.

Many families have expressed their keen desire to have a clear allocation to ESG based investing in their family investment policy and even linking it to their family constitution. Their main concern is regarding the “ability and capability” along with the “track record” of the manager who either runs an active fund or manages an index.

ESG-based products and demand

In the Mutual Fund industry, we only have one fund from SBI Mutual fund called the SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund. This fund did not start life as an ESG fund but was an older fund from the stable called SBI Magnum Equity which was rechristened in May 2018. It’s not an index-hugger but an active fund using the ESG framework as part of the investment process.

In August, Avendus also announced the launch of their ESG fund wherein they shared their intent of collecting approx. $1 billion in assets over the next three years.

Market focus

While ESG mapping of larger listed companies is easier due to the availability of enough data and also the willingness of these companies to share data. Applying the same to smaller companies may be fraught with more subjectivity.

Also covering a large number of companies will only be possible if a large team of analysts work on it. The challenge is to not only assess the company on the ESG matrices but also run a different process to assess the investment viability based upon usual growth/market metrics.

Looking ahead

Whether investors prefer active managers in this space or choose passive investing via indices will be seen as this sector grows. The investors who would show interest in this form of stock picking need to be comfortable with the ability of the fund manager to assess the companies on the set ESG criteria and also on a sustained basis keep on updating the research.

Also, the demand for such product may trickle down from large institutional and single family office investors. Making it popular in the retail space will take some time and also some marketing efforts.