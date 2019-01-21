Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund to launch Bal Bhavishya Yojna on Jan 22

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund will launch Aditya Birla Sun Life Bal Bhavishya Yojna on January 22, an open-ended scheme for those looking to invest for their children.

It will have a lock-in of at least five years or till the child attains the age of majority (whichever is earlier), according to a press release from the fund house.

Subscription to the scheme, which will remain open until February 5, will offer two investment plans – wealth and savings.

Under the wealth plan, at least 65 percent of the corpus will be allocated to equity and equity-related instruments and the balance in fixed income securities and in units issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Under the savings plan, the scheme will invest 75-90 percent of assets in debt and money market securities, with the balance in equities and units issued by REITS and InvITs.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Bal Bhavishya Yojna aims to help investors meet future financial requirements for a child like expenditure incurred towards higher education, career goals and marriage.

“Considering rising costs of many future needs such as education, medical, and lifestyle changes, it makes it imperative to start financial planning early on,” said A Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

“Aditya Birla Sun Life Bal Bhavishya Yojna is a scheme that can help parents invest for their child’s future financial needs, and nurture their dreams. Instead of having to rely on borrowings or loans or dipping into one’s day-to-day income, it is always better to start investing early for a child’s future.”

Investments under the scheme can be made only in the name of a minor, who is less than 18 years at the time of investing. The minor will be represented by his/her parent or legal guardian, till he or she becomes a major, as per the release.

Other features:

